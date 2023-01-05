Black Atlanta City Councilwomen Scold White President for Denying Black Women Leadership Positions

While Black lawmakers are making history, President Doug Shipman of the Atlanta City Council disrupted a four-decade legacy when he failed to appoint Black women to chair any of the council’s seven committees, according to two councilmembers.

Both recently removed from leadership positions, Andrea Boone and Marci Collier Overstreet penned a public uproar in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution opposing Shimpan’s decision, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

In the scolding ad, the pair described Shipman’s “arrogant” move as an act of placing “Black women in a backseat” for the first time in four decades. At least one Black woman had either served as chair of a council panel, president of council, or the mayor.

All voices need to be at the table and black womens’ voices need to be valued and supported. #TrustBlackWomen. #gapol #atlpol https://t.co/FPhaJBqLPG — Gerald A. Griggs (@AttorneyGriggs) January 2, 2023

“Beyond this, he [Shipman] has lowered overall diversity among committee chairs,” Boone and Overstreet wrote, adding that the “absence of Black women as chairs is a definite insult to them.”

“The people of Atlanta have spoken about their desire for diversity, fairness, and justice,” the ad continued. “We recommend that President Shipman hear their voices and understand that public officials hold a sacred trust that has been paid for by the blood of our ancestors.”

In early December, Shipman announced that he planned to appoint Matt Westmoreland to chair the zoning committee and Liliana Bakhtiari to chair the Committee on Council.

The white, three-time CEO told Fox 5 that his decision has not “disenfranchised Black women.” He said he intends “to give members different experiences” by alternating chair seats.

As the women’s opinion piece surged through the city, leaders of the Georgia NAACP branch and activists urged Shipman to revisit his decision.

I have spoken with @DougShip about the position of the @Georgia_NAACP and @NaacpAtlanta on the committee appointments for @CityofAtlanta. We support the voices of #blackwomen. I hope the Council changes its decision on the chair appointments tomorrow. #atlpol #gapol pic.twitter.com/fH64Tqs8ly — Gerald A. Griggs (@AttorneyGriggs) January 3, 2023

In response, Shipman announced his change in committee leadership just hours before the council was scheduled to meet Tuesday, Jan 3, per Axios Atlanta. He pronounced Overstreet as chair of the zoning committee while Westmoreland remains a committee member.

“As Black women, we cannot afford to be silent,” the ad continued.