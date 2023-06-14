BLACK ENTERPRISE Honors Chief Diversity Officers At DEI Summit

BLACK ENTERPRISE presents the Chief Diversity Officer Summit & Honors along with sponsors Fidelity Investments, Merck and Publicis Groupe to bring about change in the business world. The summit uplifts industry leaders who focus on diversity, equity and inclusion and be in conversation with leaders and changemakers in the DEI space.

The event will take place Wednesday, June 28 from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM at the spectacular Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

According to BLACK ENTERPRISE CEO Earl “Butch” Graves Jr. the summit is “the perfect setting to celebrate the achievements, leadership, and advocacy of best-in-class executives and companies in their promotion of diverse representation from the executive suite to the boardroom as well as the creation of unfettered access to opportunity for all.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to sit in on panel discussions that educate and inform on DEI best practices. Panelist Wendy John, Head of Global Diversity & Inclusion for Fidelity Investments and Celeste Warren, vice president, Global Diversity and Inclusion Center of Excellence of Merck will cover ground on the “Growing Backlash Against DEI.” This important conversation will be moderated by Valerie Rainford, founder & CEO of Elloree Talent Strategies.

And to share “How Measurement Tools and CEO Engagement Make DEI A Priority,” BE’s own vice president and deputy chief content officer Alisa Gumbs will be in conversation with Geraldine White, Chief Diversity Officer, Publicis Groupe.

To round out the evening with acknowledgement and honor, we are enthusiastic to present the BLACK ENTERPRISE CDO Changemaker Award and Lifetime Diversity Crusader Award. Honorees include Michelle Gadsden-Williams, Black Rock, Cynthia Bowman, Bank of America and Joy Fitzgerald, UnitedHealth Group, to name a few.

Check here, for more information on the Chief Diversity Officer Summit & Honors