Black Enterprise Tackles Racial Wealth Gap In Virtual Town Hall

BLACK ENTERPRISE will tackle racial wealth disparities in its “Shaping the Culture of Wealth” Town Hall. Hosted by Nationwide, the virtual event will take place on March 14.

As the premier Black digital media brand, BE is focused on finding solutions and bridging discussions on why African Americans are struggling to build wealth. Compared to other races, the Black community has significantly lagged in wealth curation, burdened with various debts and other systemic obstacles.

This town hall seeks to address these financial barriers while curating sustainable methods for prosperity. BE’s Chief Executive Officer Earl “Butch” Graves Jr. expressed his delight to partner with Nationwide to host this important forum.

“We are thrilled to once again to partner with our good friends at Nationwide for this transformative event, advancing meaningful conversations to address the pressing issue of closing the racial wealth gap,” the CEO shared in a press release. “Harnessing the strength of our platform and joining forces with financial leaders, we aspire to promote profound change by equipping African Americans with essential tools and knowledge required to attain multigenerational wealth.”

The forum will feature five esteemed panelists to spark a holistic conversation on building wealth. Joining Graves Jr. will be BE’s Executive Vice President and Chief Content Officer Derek T. Dingle. Kristin Martin Rodriguez, senior vice president of Nationwide Retirement Institute, is another speaker alongside John Hope Bryant, chairman and CEO of Operation Hope, and Tarrus Richardson, founder and CEO of IMB Partners.

Moderated by award-winning journalist Ed Gordon, the two-hour discussion aims to move the Black community forward. Attendees will gain new insights on how to achieve fiscal success, as the event will promote crucial financial literacy skills that impact us all.

The “Shaping the Culture of Wealth” Town Hall will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. EST on BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s website, where further information on the event can be found.

