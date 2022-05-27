Black Gymnast Turns Down University of Arkansas to Join First HBCU Women’s Gymnastics Team

An elite Black gymnast in Dallas-Fort Worth area in Texas turned down a commitment to the University of Arkansas to join the first-ever women’s gymnastics team at a historically Black college/university (HBCU).

Morgan Price, 16, had already committed to the University of Arkansas last November and was set to attend the school after graduating from Coppell High School, NBC DFW reports. But Pierce had a change of heart and decided to make history instead.

Price is now set to attend Fisk University in Nashville and will be a part of the first women’s gymnastics team at an HBCU. It was a trailblazing decision made to inspire future Black athletes.

“When that opportunity came up for me you know the only thing on my mind was to support it because they did it for young people just like me,” Price said.

The skilled gymnast has excelled in the sport since she was a toddler. After getting started at the age of two, Price continued to perfect her craft until becoming one of the best in her area.

“Gymnastics is not an easy sport, so I love the feeling of success,” she said.

In February, Fisk announced their plans to launch the first-ever women’s gymnastics team at an HBCU.

“Woman’s gymnastics exemplifies the values of Fisk University: determination, excellence, and a commitment to a more just and equitable future,” the school said in an Instagram announcement.

“These values have consistently been at the forefront of women’s gymnastics, and Fisk could not be more excited to welcome these remarkable student-athletes to the campus starting this coming fall.”

Once Price committed to Fisk, the school shared its excitement on Twitter.

“We have our 5th signing. Congratulations to morgan price @morgan_gym2022 for committing to the fisk university gymnastics program. We can’t wait to see u in 2023,” they tweeted.