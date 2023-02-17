Black Legend Awards Silicon Valley Will Hold the 8th Annual Induction Ceremony Honoring History-Making Black Pioneers

This Saturday, February 18, 2023, the Black Legend Awards Silicon Valley will hold the 8thAnnual Induction Ceremony honoring Black pioneers who have made history in Silicon Valley through their achievements.

The evening promises to be an inspirational and engaging international event, critically needed at a time when accurate reporting of Black History is essential education for all communities to promote understanding and celebration.

This virtual event begins with a warm reception with people from all over the globe and Legends from Classes 2015 through 2023 at 3:30 p.m. PST/6:30 p.m. EST. Award-winning television and radio hosts Afrikahn Jahmal Dayvs (Legend Class of 2023) and Janice Edwards (Legend Class of 2019) co-host the ceremony; acclaimed artist Stacy Carter performs.

The Black Legend Awards Silicon Valley is a fundraiser for the continued development of the San Jose Black History Museum Silicon Valley (SJBHMSV).Tickets can be purchased here, at blacklegendsawards.org or by calling 408.320.2111 for special group, family and couples ticket rates.

This year, Black Legend Awards Silicon Valley also celebrates the publication of Legacy: The History and Stories of African Ancestry & African Americans in Silicon Valley. More than a history book, it is the must-have missing piece of the puzzle that firmly reinserts African Ancestry and African Americans back into the halls of history. Legacy is available in Hardcover and Paperback and can be purchased online at Barnes & Noble, Amazon and various bookstores. For bulk purchase for schools and other organizations, please contact Black Legend Awards Silicon Valley at408.320.2111 or info@blacklegendawards.org. The books are available for individual purchase online or at bookstores.