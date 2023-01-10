Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors' Cousin Killed -- She Blames LAPD

Black Lives Matter (BLM) co-founder, Patrisse Cullors, has shared some sad news about her cousin, claiming that he was recently killed by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

According to KTLA 5, 31-year-old Keenan Anderson died on Tuesday, Jan. 3, after police officers used a taser on him for allegedly trying to flee and resist arrest. LAPD claims Anderson was responsible for a car crash in the Venice area and was in the middle of the street “exhibiting erratic behavior.” This prompted officers to conduct an investigation of driving under the influence (DUI).

The news outlet reported that the English teacher was cooperative until additional police units arrived at the scene. He then led officers on a foot chase before being apprehended.

“Officers struggled with Anderson for several minutes, utilizing a TASER, bodyweight, firm grips, and joint locks to overcome his resistance,” the LAPD said in a statement, according to the Daily Mail.

“Anderson was subsequently handcuffed and hobbled at the ankles.”

After Anderson was arrested, the Los Angeles Fire Department reportedly provided medical aid to him for the taser use. He was later transported to a Santa Monica hospital, where he died after experiencing cardiac arrest.

A week after her cousin’s passing, Cullors took to Instagram to post a tribute and a photo of Anderson with his six-year-old son.

She wrote, “This is my cousin Keenan Anderson. He was killed by LAPD in Venice on January 3rd, 2023. My cousin was an educator and worked with high school aged children. He was an English teacher.”

“LAPD has killed three people this year. One of them is my family member,” Cullors continued.

She concluded, “Keenan deserves to be alive right now, his child deserves to be raised by his father. Keenan we will fight for you and for all of our loved ones impacted by state violence. I love you.”

The fatal incident remains under investigation.

Last year, Cullors discussed her exit from the BLM group and movement on Hollywood Unlocked With Jason Lee, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported. Her departure would come after allegations about Cullors and BLM using $6 million in donations to purchase a mansion for her personal benefit.

BLM Los Angeles stands in solidarity with Anderson, rallying its supporters to demand justice in his name.