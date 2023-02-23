Black Love Inc. CEO Talks ‘Dynamic Duo’ Campaign to Advance Black Generational Wealth

Black Love Inc. is honoring Black History Month by helping advance conversations and awareness on the Black dollar and building Black business enterprises.

To combat the lack of financial education and barriers that Black business owners often face in entrepreneurship, the company launched a new digital campaign called “Black History Month Now: Dynamic Duo.”

As part of the initiative, each episode will highlight a Black couple or partner duo in business together while promoting the importance of creating a legacy and building generational wealth in Black relationships and families.

“This year for Black History Month, it was important to us to do something that’s celebrating our effort today, our effort as a community,” Codie Elaine Oliver, the Co-Founder and CEO of Black Love, Inc. told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“We chose to highlight duos because we think it’s really important as well as great to see when people are building something together.”

New episodes air every Tuesday during Black History Month and feature powerhouse Black couples and partners in business together like Codie Elaine and Tommy Oliver of Confluential Films, Chloe and Maud of Syncopated Ladies, Devale and Khadeen Ellis authors of “We Over Me“, Regis and Kahran of Creative Soul Photography, and Dustin and Lee of Our OWN.

“Too often we go through life alone. We go through entrepreneurship alone, and there is beauty in that,” Elaine said. “But we wanted to celebrate folks that are building with someone that they love.”

And that doesn’t always mean going into business with a romantic partner, Elaine explained.

“Our campaign is married couples, siblings, and best friends,” she said. “It’s important to us as a brand that Black Love is about all forms of love.”

With over 1 million followers on social media and two NAACP Image Award nominations, Elaine knows a thing or two about starting a successful business with a spouse and offered her advice.

“I would say business with my spouse. And frankly, anyone that you love, it’s important to define roles,” she said. “It’s very easy to get excited about doing something together and then not clearly define who’s doing what, and then you butt heads a little bit more easily than you would have otherwise. So clearly defining roles.”

Be sure to check out Black Love Inc.’s “Dynamic Duo” campaign throughout the month of February.