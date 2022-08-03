 Black NJ Mother Calls Out Chuck E Cheese For Racially Discriminating Against Her Two-Year-Old

News

Black NJ Mother Calls Out Chuck E Cheese For Racially Discriminating Against Her Two-Year-Old

69
(Video Screenshot via Twitter @belllahijabi)

A mother from New Jersey is disgusted by the treatment her daughter received from a Chuck E. Cheese character.

According to the NY Post, the disturbed mother took to Twitter to share her two-year-old’s experience, claiming that she was racially discriminated against by the restaurant’s mascot.

The video shows the mouse character initially greeting and high-fiving a group of white kids that were standing on a stage, but then it skipped the little Black girl as she was seen dancing around him on the floor level.

“On July 30 at Chuck E Cheese in Wayne, NJ, my 2yo was racially discriminated against. As you can see, he gives all of the yt kids hi-5s & PURPOSELY ignored my black baby,” user belllahijabi wrote in the post that has since garnered nearly 30,000 retweets and over 80,000 likes. “When confronted, he ignored me as well.”

According to the mother, she also confronted the restaurant manager, who  “made excuses” for the mascot’s behavior, so she’s pleading for the video to go viral.

The comments are split about why the mother’s two-year-old was seemingly ignored. One wave of users stand in solidarity with her as they echoed her belief that the mascot saw her and deliberately ignored her.

Another wave of users spoke from experience, claiming that the costume head is difficult to see through.

The released footage comes after an incident in which multiple costumed characters at a Sesame Place-themed amusement park ignored a 5-year-old Black girl, BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported. The Baltimore family is suing the park for $25 million.


×