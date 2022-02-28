Black Nurse Turned Entrepreneur Creates Vitamin Gummies with Walmart

Meet Crystal Grant, an advanced practice registered nurse turned entrepreneur who is now the founder of SuperScript Wellness, which produces a line of affordable gummy supplements packed with nutrients like vitamin C, zinc and elderberry. Based in Winston Salem, N.C., her company has been so successful that her products are now being sold online at Walmart.com.

Crystal, a dedicated health care professional whose passion is to provide affordable health and wellness for all, comments, “Teaming up with Walmart is such a big deal to me because we share many of the same values for our customers. This is truly a dream come true.”

How it all started

Crystal, who is originally from Springfield, Mass., says that it all started when she was placed on an 11-week furlough by her employer in 2020 because of the pandemic. During her time at home, she began brainstorming ideas on how to stay active and healthy, leading to the birth of SuperScript Wellness.

However, on the verge of launching the new business, Crystal herself contracted COVID-19, and during her healing journey, she says that she went back to the drawing board, activated her advanced knowledge of the sciences, and teamed up with a manufacturer to create a nutritious gummy that would help to get her and others back on their feet. In April 2021, the gummies were put on the market and immediately sold out.

Growing the business

To help keep up with the demand, Crystal decided to partner with Kyeesha Clayborne of Leveling Up Fulfillment and Shipping to handle all of her company’s packaging and shipping needs, and now her company offers four different products: Supa Awesome Glow Up Gummies, Supa Splendid Immune Gummy, Supa Cool Kids Vita-Gummies (which includes a free downloadable activity book), and Magnificent Mane Vita-Gummies for hair, skin, and nails.

Crystal has worked hard to build her company has a reputable and respected health and wellness brand that is dedicated to helping customers heal from the inside out. Her product offerings are hand-selected and made with the best ingredients, and her company continues to encourage all individuals to be proactive about their wellness so that they can be healthy in body, mind, and spirit.

Her products are available for purchase online at SuperScriptWellness.com and Walmart.com.

This article first appeared on Blackbusiness.com.