5 Black-Owned Businesses Headed To BWI Airport

Five Black-owned businesses local to the DMV area will make their way to the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) as part of a lasting commitment to minority entrepreneurs.

Established in 2017, the Launch Pad program equips small business owners with retail space to raise awareness for their brands. In addition to prime real estate in a heavily populated airport, entrepreneurs will be given invaluable resources and development training. “This year’s Launch Pad class represents some of the region’s most creative entrepreneurs,” said Faraji Whalen-Robinson, vice president of BWI concession’s manager Fraport Maryland. “Fraport is extremely proud to have partnered with BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport on this long-term initiative to provide small local businesses an opportunity to reach an international audience. Come welcome these new business owners and salute supporters and advocates that have been part of promoting small business at BWI Marshall Airport over the years.”

According to Afro News, this year’s cohort consists of a large array of businesses, including Zaaf, an African artisanal brand; Pamper Me Please, a spa and beauty, health, and wellness company; and Drama MaMa Bookshop, a stationery company. Visitors will also have a chance to shop with Different Regard, a sustainable men’s and women’s boutique, and Abrin Fashion House, a jewelry and accessory store. As the program puts its brands in an international space, the business owners will also have the opportunity to understand what they need to scale their businesses successfully. “The Launch Pad program is more than just popping up in the airport. It’s a fine-tuning for our businesses and makes us hyper-aware of where we are as businesses and what we need in order to be prepared to operate in a place like the airport,” said Alisa Brock, owner of Drama MaMa Bookshop. “I have high hopes.”

