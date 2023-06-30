Black-Owned Wig Brand Launches Challenge To Help Alopecia Sufferers

Shemika Jackson, the founder and CEO of Kafune Amor Hair, has launched an ongoing wig installation challenge supporting women suffering from alopecia and thinning hair.

Kafune Amor Hair specializes in custom wigs for those suffering from alopecia, which Jackson has battled personally over the years. For her, it’s about helping to rebuild confidence and self-love for Black women whose hair is often a point of shame or discomfort. The Lace Wig Install challenge, which takes place every six weeks, focuses on teaching alopecia sufferers how to install lace wigs in the comfort of their own homes.

According to Fortune, up to one-third of Black women suffer from alopecia, and many more are expected to experience some form of hair loss over time. Jackson has been living with scarring Cicatricial alopecia, a condition of permanent balding, for many years and hopes to empower other women through high-quality products at reasonable prices. The Lace Wig Install challenge is a three-day virtual solution to many women’s anxiety about going to public salons to conceal their hair loss. It is the first of its kind to focus on women who have alopecia specifically. “We are committed to providing exceptional customer service and ensuring that all of our customers are satisfied with their purchase,” said Jackson. “Our team is always available to answer any questions you may have and help you find the perfect product for your needs.”

Traction alopecia is one of the most common forms of hair loss for Black women, and experts at Johns Hopkins suggest seeing a dermatologist as soon as signs of thinning begin. Minimizing heat, wearing protective styles properly installed by haircare professionals, and avoiding chemical procedures are all ways to reduce thinning caused by traction alopecia. For more aggressive types of alopecia, long-term alternatives can include medication.