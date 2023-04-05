Black Twitter Bashes ‘Pick Me’ Van Jones For Sympathizing With ‘Granddad’ Donald Trump

Here we go again! Van Jones is back in the Black Twitter dog house after the political commentator expressed sympathy for Donald Trump during his recent arrest and indictment.

Jones is no stranger to being criticized for seemingly being too soft on Trump. But he managed to reignite the speculation after he appeared on CNN to respond to the former president’s arraignment in court on Tuesday.

“He looks sad,” Jones told Anderson Cooper. “He looks sad… he looks like the weight of it is hitting him.”

Jones, a former Obama administration official, took aim at the judicial system while expressing his lack of “joy” in watching Trump get put through the wringer.

“You know, just as a human being, I don’t take joy. I don’t like the prison system,” Jones continued. “I don’t like what it does to people. I don’t like this process. I don’t take any celebration in seeing him looking that way. He looks sad.”

After noting his stance “doesn’t mean that accountability is not owed,” he continued extending sympathy to the controversial 45th president.

“But in that moment, that is not a conquerer,” Jones said. “That’s a Granddad having a very bad day.”

Jones’ response to Trump’s indictment led to him getting roasted on Twitter by many who felt he was being too easy on the former commander-in-chief accused of inciting the Jan 6th insurrection.

“Shut up Van,” one user wrote.

“I can’t with Van,” added someone else.

“He kept trying to make Trump a victim of an unjust court system,” one viewer quipped.

One person even reposted an old clip from The View where host Sunny Hostin confronted Jones with complaints of him being a “political opportunist” and explained why the Black community “lost trust” in him.

“Yes, we remember Sunny Hostin calling Van Jones out for being a “pick me” for Donald Trump,” they wrote.

One person shared three photos showing Jones hanging out with the Trumps and Kushners along with an “old proverb” about identifying the true character of a person by the people they surround themselves with.

Van Jones works hard to remain bipartisan and see both sides. But he still can’t shake those Trump sympathizer complaints.