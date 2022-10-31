Black Voters Over 50 Will Be Paramount To Who Wins The 2022 Midterm Elections

New research examining the priorities and concerns of Black voters over 50 offers hope and concern for both parties, as voters get ready to head to the polls on Nov. 8.

The Sacramento Observer reported that individuals over 50 make up the largest voting bloc in the U.S. and are among the nation’s most consistent voters. Detailed research, sponsored by the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), revealed how older Black candidates plan to vote and their concerns heading into the polls.

“Black voters 50-plus are going to be decisive in key elections across the country. That’s going to be especially true in the importance of determining control of the Senate,” Matt Hogan, a partner at Impact Research told The Observer.

According to Hogan, data shows Republicans have received increased support from Black voters over 50 than in the past. One reason is more Black Republicans are running for office than ever before. Both parties have a chance to cull older voters by protecting social security and Medicare, and lowering the costs of prescription drugs.

Margie Omero, a principal at GBAO Strategies who participated in the poll, said Black and white women over the age of 50 are motivated to vote for different reasons.

“While women over 50 are motivated to vote by dislike of a candidate, Black women are motivated by civic participation to make their voice heard or because it’s their duty to vote,” Omero said, adding that Black women over 50 are currently dealing with rising food and living costs.

The poll reveals 66% of Black women 50 and older believe the U.S. economy is working for them, however, many of those same Black women added they feel financially less secure than they expected at this stage in life.

Politicians that are overwhelmingly supported by Black women include Florida Congresswoman Val Demings (D), who is ahead of Sen. Marco Rubio 79%-17% with Black voters 50 and over. Stacey Abrams leads Gov. Brian Kemp 74%-21% among Black voters over 50. While that’s a significant advantage, in 2018 that margin was 95%-4%.

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) holds an 80%-17% lead over former running back Herschel Walker among Black voters over 50. Other politicians that are being supported by older Black voters include Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.