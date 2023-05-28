Black Woman Creates TikTok Filter To Help Part Your Hair With Perfection

A Black woman engineer is receiving praise on TikTok for sharing the development process behind her new filter that helps users create perfect middle parts.

On May 23, TikTok user @Krysanthum shared a video unveiling the middle part filter she designed for the large community of people who struggle to perfect their hair parts.

“My fellow unmiddle partians, lemme know if this Middle Part Filter works for you,” she captioned her post.

She kicks off the video with a question directed at her target audience, “Do you struggle with your middle part? Well, me too.”

The video shows the engineer attempting to align her filter with the middle of her head before trying it out on her brother. While the initial filter worked, there “some problems” that she made her go back to “the drawing board” and fix.

“I open up my iPad and I’m trying to figure out what’s the best way to know that your line is straight,” she asked.

Which helped her come up with the filter she dubbed “this line thingy” that helps user properly align their hair parts with the middle of their face. When using the filter, turning your head too much would show a green color that means the part isn’t in alignment with your face.

“You don’t want to see green at all. You just want to see pink,” she explained. “Then I created some graphics to help you figure out how to use this filter.”

She shows TikTokers how to use the filter by keeping their head straight and going along the pink line with your comb to create your hair part.

“Hopefully this will help us have the most middlest part ever,” she quipped.

The new filter inspired her next project, a filter that helps you create multiple parts in your head for box braids. The TikTok community has been applauding the engineer for her innovative STEM skills that can be used by all.

“Black Women in STEM,” one user wrote.

“A braid part filter?! BLESS YOU,” added someone else.

“WHEN WE SAY BLK WMN IN STEM THIS WHAT WE TALMBOUT,” one user declared.

