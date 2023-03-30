Black Woman Records White Woman in her Building Refusing to Allow Her on Elevator

Over the weekend, a young Black woman posted a video clip to her TikTok account showing a white woman blocking her entrance onto her apartment building’s elevator, and directing her to take the stairs.

This interaction took place this past Sunday, March 26. The young lady, who posts on TikTok as Nejah Chayane, posted a more than six- minute video clip of the incident.

In the video, the Black woman told the woman that all she wanted to do was get to her apartment after a day at work. The white woman used abusive, inflammatory language, and cursed at the Black woman several times.

Chayane also explained to the white woman that she was recording the interaction to send to the management of the apartment building. The white woman told Chayane that she was “just trying to take the trash out” and said that, “as a neighbor,” she should just walk away.

As Chayane asked her to release the elevator, the white woman continuously told her to take the stairs. As they continued to go back and forth, the white woman aggressively approached her.

Someone came to the elevator area and Chayane began to explain the commotion. The elevator door closed, and when the white woman called for the elevator again, she blocked Chayane, once again, from going in. Chayane then told the white woman that she was going to call the police.

Check out the clip below: