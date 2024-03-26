Women by Stacy Jackson Black Business Association Hosts 21st Black Women Business Conference In LA Hundreds of business women turned out to honor the 2024 theme, "Celebrating Women Who Advocate for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion."









Commemorating National Women’s History Month, the Black Business Association (BBA) hosted its 21st annual Salute to Black Women Business Conference, Awards Luncheon & Vendor Faire on March 23rd.

The 2024 conference, held at the Sheraton Gateway Los Angeles Hotel, assembled women under the theme “Celebrating Women Who Advocate for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.”

According to the Black Business Association, the annual event attracts over 500 female entrepreneurs, executives, community leaders, officials, and family members for high-level networking. In alliance with the National Women’s History Project, the conference amplifies the BBA’s mission “to advocate and promote the development of Black-owned businesses with the goal of creating a firm economic base that supports the self-determination and prosperity of Black and urban communities locally and nationally.”

Notable highlights consisted of the “Role Models for Success” workshop for young ladies ages 13-18 and a symposium that featured a riveting panel discussion on “Women, Money, and Inclusion.”

This year’s nominees included Hon. Ventris C. Gibson, 40th Director and First African American of the United States Mint (President’s Award); Stephanie Wiggins, CEO of Los Angeles METRO (Chairman’s Award); BBA member Rosalind Pennington, CEO of Red River Enterprises, LLC and Owner of The NEW Townhouse (BBA Advocate Award); and Southern California Edison (Corporate Advocate Award).

According to CNN, hundreds of attendees were treated to a red carpet, vendor fair, makeup touch-ups, and headshots. Guests had the opportunity to meet several other accomplished Black women like Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

Established in 1970 and headquartered in Los Angeles, the BBA is the oldest active ethnic business support organization in California. As stated on its website by BBA president Sarah R. Harris, “We are the first stop for Diversity Supply Managers throughout the nation to identify African American and for Black women-owned business enterprises for contracting and procurement opportunities; and for promoting their respective supplier diversity outreach events.”

Watch the live stream of Saturday’s event below.