Black Women Pulls Gun on Uber Eats Driver Breaking In Her House

An Uber Eats driver in Columbus, OH learned a hard lesson after his delivery attempt went wrong.

Shar’Daya Hardin, with the handle @DayxMarie, posted a video of what happened when she caught an Uber Eats driver trying to break into her home. She claimed she ordered some food and, after it took almost two hours to be delivered, she fell asleep. Hardin told BLACK ENTERPRISE she thought she was “bugging” when she heard banging on her door. “All my deliveries are ‘no contact’ so I’m used to them leaving it at the door,” Hardin said. “I heard bumping against my door and him on the handle….But I realized he was pushing his body against the door.”

When she woke up, she opened the door and pulled her gun in order to protect herself. The mother of three said the driver started begging her to forgive him. “He instantly started saying ‘I’m sorry please don’t tell on me…sorry sorry sorry.’”

So 1 day I ordered @UberEats and the delivery guy took about 2 hours to come I ended up dozing off … I woke up to him pushing on my door trying to break in … I thought I was tripping so I grabbed my gun and went to the door … I unlocked the door he pushed it open pic.twitter.com/uQ5uCPS1Js — Shar’Daya (@DAYxMARIE) June 13, 2023

She also noticed he never had any food in hand.

After trying to report the man to Uber Eats, she claimed they blocked her. “I reached out to Uber and the police and Uber Eats instantly locked my account so I couldn’t get his information,” Hardin said. “I asked them for it to make the police report, but she ended the call saying due to the driver stating it was violence she could no longer talk to me.”

I called @UberEats to report him and they banned me … I literally was scared to live there because of their employee. — Shar’Daya (@DAYxMARIE) June 13, 2023

Other women in the thread shared their Uber Eats horror stories. One Twitter user said she ordered food and when the delivery person returned, he saw her dog and son – who is six foot five inches tall – and changed his mind. Hardin, who is a make-up artist, says she was scared at the moment but knew what she had to do. “I’m a mother with children so my children and my own safety comes first.”