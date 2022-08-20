Blackbird House, a Black-Owned Co-working Space is Working to Advance and Support Diverse Businesswomen

When Lisa Gordon was looking for a new coworking space for her business, the retired psychologist tried a litany of places but noticed they didn’t feel welcoming, especially to women of color.
“I knew I needed a space where I could feel very focused and be in my flow and push me past [these] dips while I’m making this transition [to entrepreneurship],” Gordon told NPR.
Gordon added she found places that were empowering but that didn’t include many people that looked like her.
“And I accepted it because I didn’t know that there was anything else available.”
“I think if we can create social media platforms, if we can put people on the moon, and if we can have self-driving cars, there’s very little that we can’t do,” James said. “So the fact that we have not yet created a more diverse work environment means that we simply haven’t prioritized it.”
Blackbird House is more than just a coworking space, offering in-person and digital opportunities that cater to the productivity, well-being, and advocacy of women of color. And Cheadle said she plans on expanding the Blackbird House in other states and internationally.
The L.A. Blackbird House space includes a communal work environment, six private offices, multiple conference rooms, a meditation room, and a café.