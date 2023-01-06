BlackGirlFollowTrain is Full Steam Ahead on TikTok, Some Trying to Derail it, Calling it Racist

Black women creators are gracing the algorithm, and their followings are skyrocketing.

A recent trend on TikTok, known as the #BlackGirlFollowTrain, has grown rapidly where Black women are following other Black women back on the app in an effort to support each other, build community, and find compatible content.

According to sources, @momtotheking is the creator of the trend that quickly became one of the top hashtags on the popular app, and Black women went digging to find her, to ensure their sis got her credit.

Although the movement has nothing to do with bashing anyone else, some white users were not happy about the trend, calling it racist.

One Black user, @thewokemama, posted a video showing a white user in tears, complaining about the Black women who have been banding together on the app.

“I have been seeing this trend on TikTok about skin color,” the white woman said in her video. “Join me if you’re Black. Join the Black girl train. What if I got on there and said join the white girl train?”

However, other white users have backed the trend against the critics.

The original creator previously took to her page in December to address the negative controversies that had transpired around the trend.

“So you’re excluding showing love and support to non-Black women and that’s uniting women,” one user replied , questioning one of @momtotheking ‘s videos about her Black girl trend.

“It’s simple to not put yourself in business where it [doesn’t] belong,” @momtotheking captioned a video responding to the user’s comment and reiterating her initial intentions to unite the Black women.

User @tutortori provided some useful tips about participating in the ‘Black Girl Following Trend.’

The hashtag has made such an impact on the app, other groups of people have tried to inherit their own following trains such as the #latinafollowtrain, #blackmenfollowtrain, and the #followtrain that has been circulating for those who aren’t specifying a group.