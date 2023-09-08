Blavity Inc. Aquires RnB House Party To Launch New Music Festival

RnB House Party is getting a full facelift after being acquired by Blavity Media Group and will now become the Blavity House Party music festival.

On Tuesday, September 6, Blavity announced its takeover of RnB House Party and the launch of “Blavity House Party,’ a new music-focused in-person experience coming in 2024.

“We’re on a mission to revolutionize your social experience with events that entertain, connect, and empower community-building nationwide,” Blavity captioned its announcement post.

“It’s more than just a party – it’s an opportunity to participate in a movement.”

The media outlet went on to tease the arrival of its music festival along with a series of in-person activations including Blavity Grammy’s House Party, All-Star Weekend House Party, and an HBCU Homecoming House Party. As part of the acquisition, RNB House Party founder Charles Kuykendoll will also join the company as General Manager of Community at Blavity Inc.

“We are entering a new phase of growth and innovation within our Blavity Media Group division,” Morgan DeBaun, Blavity Inc. founder and CEO said.

“The acquisition of RNB House Party marks a pivotal step in our journey to provide impactful experiences and leverage the scale of our reach to bring our audience together in person.”

According to Blavity, acquiring RnB House Party was a no-brainer since the Black-owned company’s mission “seamlessly aligned with Blavity Inc.’s strategy to give its growing audience of young consumers unique in-person experiences,” the brand said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to welcome RNB House Party into the Blavity Media Group family,” Mike Hadgis, Chief Revenue Officer at Blavity Inc. said.

“This acquisition expands our experiential portfolio and aligns with our dedication to fostering authentic connections within the community.”

Fans of the brand have expressed their excitement for the outlet’s expansion into the event and festival space.

“Big moves! Congratulations to all involved with this!” one fan wrote.

“Big Boss Moves,” added another.

