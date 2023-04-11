Performance of ‘Bodyguard’ Musical Stopped Due to Rowdy Attendees Loudly Singing Along to ‘I Will Always Love You’

A performance of the current Bodyguard musical was put on hold last week after a group of attendees interrupted the live show with their own rowdy rendition of “I Will Always Love You.”

It wasn’t the only song the excited group belted out during the touring stage show’s stop at the Palace Theatre in Manchester, England on Friday Variety reported. The attendees were singing most of the musical’s songs throughout the show before the house lights came on during the climactic close of Houston’s Grammy-winning hit.

Things went completely left with two women being forced out of the theater along with “a mini-riot” that ensued with “fights in the aisles,” sources said. The show had already been halted during the first act due to the disruption caused by the group’s loud singing.

The show resumed but was halted once more during the final 10 minutes when Pussycat Dolls member Melody Thornton tried belting out the 1992 film’s signature song made famous by Houston. Thornton’s mic was cut mid-performance, the house lights came on, and members of the audience were forced out of the theater.

Video footage of the melee was shared on social media.

“I’m new to the world of theatre. But sad and disappointed tonight at the state of some peoples arrogance and disrespect while at a show,” one attendee tweeted.

“Completely ruined #TheBodyguard, singing over the actors, to the point of them canceling the show & police being called 🤦‍♂️😢 #Manchester”

I’m new to the world of theatre. But sad and disappointed tonight at the state of some peoples arrogance and disrespect while at a show. Completely ruined #TheBodyguard, singing over the actors, to the point of them cancelling the show & police being called 🤦‍♂️😢 #Manchester pic.twitter.com/6pacRPKdqs — Karl Bradley (@KarlBradley_1) April 7, 2023

“Truly disappointing though, especially for the actors!@MelodyThornton smashed it as predicted,” the attendee added. “However a shame we never got the see it all end @PalaceAndOpera💔.”

“This was last night at @PalaceAndOpera during #bodyguard,” another attendee explained.

“Shocking behavior.. Some people just have no respect for the cast and their fellow audience members. We pay to watch the professionals who have trained for years not Wannabe Wilma & her drunk pals.”

This was last night at @PalaceAndOpera during #bodyguard . Shocking behaviour. Some people just have no respect for the cast and their fellow audience members. We pay to watch the professionals who have trained for years not Wannabe Wilma & her drunk pals.#manchester pic.twitter.com/s90xkp8JCH — Jordan Doolan (@jordandoolan) April 8, 2023

Thornton also took to her Instagram Story to apologize for not being able to finish the live stage show.

“I respect that you paid your money, and i am so grateful to everyone who respects the people on stage who want to give you a beautiful show,” she said in her video post.

“For everything that happened tonight, I cant say, I don’t have all of the details. I just am very, very sorry that we couldn’t finish the show. i fought really hard. It feels awful.. … I thank everyone who was respectful of the performers and am very, very sorry for those who weren’t. I hope we see you soon.”