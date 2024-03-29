Tennessee Judge Has Bond Revoked and Booked In Jail After Testing Positive For Cocaine 

Judge Melissa Boyd is on the other side of the law after her bond was revoked for testing positive for cocaine while out of custody.

Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Melissa Boyd was booked into a Memphis jail on Mar. 27 after a judge revoked her bond during a hearing. Boyd was initially released on a $5,000 bond but was ordered back after violating the conditions of her release, where Boyd had to undergo drug screening and was told not to use drugs.

Boyd faces accusations of coercing, influencing or attempting to influence former campaign manager Lashanta Rudd to lie under oath during an official proceeding following Boyd’s 2022 election. At the time, Boyd admitted to having a drug problem and was ordered into treatment.

Prosecutors said Boyd completed her drug treatment program in February 2024 but tested positive for cocaine and alcohol two weeks later.

After failing to take an additional drug test, prosecutors sought bond removal. Judge Roy Morgan, who ruled, said what’s happening is “sad.”

“A lot of effort has been offered, and it’s just not working,” Morgan said. “And that’s sad, just so sad.”

State law says judges can face charges after receiving two public reprimands, and this is not the first time Boyd has faced incriminating accusations. In May 2023, she was suspended after being accused of threatening an acquaintance, soliciting money by use of title, and substance abuse. The money in question was reportedly donated to a school where Boyd wore a judicial robe in a social media post.

Boyd’s attorney, Carissa Shaw, says jail time isn’t the answer, and her client needs treatment. “So we are just worried about the perception of those battling addiction and understand this is a health crisis, and it’s not a punitive thing,” Shaw said.

“It’s not anything anyone should be ashamed of.”

District Attorney General of the 28th District Frederick Agee is willing to work with the defense to get Boyd the help she needs. Prosecutors have offered Boyd a plea deal in her criminal case where she would be ordered to a long-term drug rehabilitation, including time living in a sober living house.

“She’s a drug addict, and she needs help, and sometimes we have to use the criminal justice system to help that person,” Agee said.

Attorneys hope to discuss the recommended terms with Boyd before her trial, scheduled for April 24. However, the Tennessee General Assembly is expected to vote on April 4 on whether to remove Boyd from her position as judge.