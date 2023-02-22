‘Brat Loves Judy’ Shows Judy’s Hospitalization For Lung Blood Clots and Enlarged Heart After Egg Retrieval

Season 3 of “Beat Loves Judy” has been announced just on the heels of Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart announcing their pregnancy.

While the happy married couple is expecting their first child together, the new season follows their emotional fertility journey to welcome a child into their already busy lives, ET reports. Viewers will get an inside look into Brat and Judy preparing to expand their blended family while juggling their demanding careers, combining their business empires, and dealing with family matters.

A sneak peek shows Da Brat’s emotional reaction to Judy’s health scare after her wife underwent an egg retrieval as part of their journey to conceive a child. It was after successfully retrieving 19 eggs, that Judy started to experience shortness of breath and saw her stomach swell in size “as if she was pregnant,” Brat said.

“They said it might be a hyperstimulation of the ovaries,” Judy said from the hospital bed.

Judy learned she had blood clots in her lungs which resulted in her heartbeat speeding up on one side and an enlarged heart. Judy was hospitalized for some time as she saw a series of doctors including a cardiologist, a hematologist, and an oncologist.

“I’m fine now,” Judy said. But Brat still broke down in tears over the emotional toll the health scare took on her.

“But you…,” Da Brat said before more tears started to fall. Judy also started to tear up.

“Don’t do that,” Judy said while trying to maintain her composure.

Brat opened up about the rocky road she and Judy traveled to conceive their child.

“It’s been quite a journey,” Da Brat told People. “there’s a lot of stuff we learned about women over the age of 40.”

The couple also experienced a miscarriage before successfully conceiving the child Brat is currently carrying.

“I had never been so excited about something that I didn’t even know I wanted,” Da Brat said. “I fell in love with the idea and then it was all snatched away from me.”

“Brat Loves Judy” premieres on WeTV Thursday, April 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.