BREAKING: Justice Department Set to Review Memphis Police Department Following Death of Tyre Nichols

The Justice Department has a magnifying glass up to the Memphis Police Department.

ABC News reported the department will be reviewing MPD, following the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. A new set of eyes will be looking into the police department’s use-of-force and de-escalation policies, as well as the special police units deployed into the city. The Office of Community Oriented Policing Services will release a public report after the conclusion of the Justice Department’s review. A statement released from Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta claimed several police chiefs have called for an assessment of the “special units.”

“In the wake of Tyre Nichols’s tragic death, the Justice Department has heard from police chiefs across the country who are assessing the use of specialized units and, where used, appropriate management, oversight and accountability for such units,” Gupta said.

The COPS office said they are working to create a guide for police chiefs around the country regarding the use of specialized units and how they should be properly supervised.

The review was requested by the mayor of Memphis, Jim Strickland, and Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn J. Davis. The announcement comes shortly before officials are expected to release more footage from the night of the beating.

According to CNN, records will be released from the city’s internal investigation into 13 police officers and four fire department personnel. Allegedly, the unreleased footage will include audio of what was said after the beating and after an ambulance took Nichols to the hospital. It may possibly play a role in whether the officers involved will face additional charges.

Tyre Nichols’ death made headlines after five Black police officers were accused of beating and kicking Nichols after a traffic stop that went bad. The incident occurred on Jan. 7 and Nichols died from his injuries three days later at the hospital. Video footage released contradicts the officers’ stories of what happened. All five officers were indicted on charges on Jan. 26.