Brent Faiyaz Partners With Steve Stoute’s UnitedMasters For $50 Million

Singer Brent Faiyaz has been betting on himself since the beginning of his career and it seems to be paying off just fine.

After the release of his sophomore project, “Wonderland,” which hit No.2 on the Billboard charts, the Maryland native, and indie artist, is ready to make some big moves alongside industry veteran Steve Stoute.

Stoute’s UnitedMasters has inked a deal with the singer to launch a creative agency for a reported $50 million, according to Billboard.

“Brent Faiyaz is one of the most prolific independent artists today, and we are extremely excited to embark on this new partnership with him,” Stoute said, according to the report. “It’s been inspiring to watch his journey as an artist over the years, and with this partnership, we look to further amplify his creative vision and support his entrepreneurial ambitions.”

UnitedMasters serves as a label alternative for independent artists that helps them connect to major brands and facilitates getting their music onto premium streaming services, according to the company’s website.

The move is a major win for Faiyaz, who reportedly turned down a $250,000 advance from a label in order to maintain his independence.

Artists from Ma$e to SZA have discussed the struggles artists face when signed to major labels, especially early in their careers. And when trying to break free from bad deals, artists can often end up silenced for years at a time. So, it is still seems revolutionary for creatives like Faiyaz to not only accomplish widespread distribution of their work but achieve mainstream success.

Along with his new deal, the “Rolling Stone” singer is embarking on a world tour this year titled “F–k the World, It’s a Wasteland,” which is scheduled to make stops in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, London, Berlin, Paris, and Milan. Tickets are available starting tomorrow.