Brittney Griner’s Wife Cherelle Griner Achieves Attorney Status

The world may now address Brittney Griner‘s wife as Counselor.

The WNBA star’s other half, Cherelle Griner, made a huge announcement to her followers that she is officially an attorney. Brittney celebrated the achievement with a proud Instagram post flaunting photos of her wife.

“There aren’t enough words for me to express how abundantly proud I am of you baby. To be able to see first hand the hard work, determination, and passion you had during this journey of becoming an attorney! Congratulations Attorney Cherelle Griner,” Brittney captioned the post.

“It didn’t come easy,” Cherelle said in a separate post on her Instagram page as she posed in a Sergio Hudson pant suit beside her wifey and local justices. “I almost chose not to do it! Thank God I sat for the July 2022 bar exam… you may now address me as Counselor!”

Last year, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported that Cherelle graduated from North Carolina Central University (NCCU) in May 2022 with her Juris Doctor degree. She completed her law studies while Brittney Griner was still being detained in Russia. “Final grades dropped, I’ll be graduating law school with honors (cum laude)!” Cherelle wrote on Instagram before her graduation. She told her social media followers that being a law student was not an easy task for her and she wasn’t sure if she was capable of it.

“I didn’t just go to law school – I went to one of THE 6 HBCU law schools remaining! The way my ancestors are smiling,” she captioned a series of photos of her and her wife flaunting the NCCU Law School sweatshirt.

The Griners are continuing their advocacy work to raise awareness of other Americans who have been detained overseas. According to People, the couple released a statement on Instagram encouraging the Biden administration to bring home all “wrongfully detained” Americans.

