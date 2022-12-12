Cherelle Griner Posts Thanks After Wife, Brittney Griner, Returns Home From Russian Prison

The wife of Brittney Griner posted her first entry to Instagram since the WNBA player came home from a Russian prison.

In her post, Cherelle Griner acknowledged the many people, including politicians, family, friends, WNBA players, and several organizations, who were instrumental in helping get her wife back and being there for support.

“Yesterday my heart was made whole thanks to the collective efforts of MANY! I’m humbled by their hearts. To care for another, a stranger to some, a friend to some— is humanity in its purest form!

As BG and I start our journey to heal our minds, bodies, and spirits— I wanted to personally say thank you to some of the hands; seen and unseen, that helped make it possible for me to see my wife again!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by . (@cherelletgriner)

In the detailed Instagram entry, she included a collage of photos of some of the individuals she mentioned in the post.

She thanked the Biden-Harris administration and SPEHA (Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs) for being responsible for the negotiation to bring Brittney home. Several members of Congress, Congressman Greg Stanton, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, and Congressman Colin Allred. Some prominent media personalities such as Robin Roberts, Joy Reid, Rev. Al Sharpton, and The Women of The View.

She also listed the 44 civil and human rights organizations, the WNBA, the Phoenix Mercury, USAB, WNBPA, and Nike, along with an extended list of other people and companies.

“I appreciate each and every one of you! Let’s continue to use our hands, voices, platforms, and resources to bring Paul and all Americans home. All families deserve to be whole!

“Love, Cherelle Griner”

The WNBA star has returned home from Russia after being detained for the past 10 months for possessing vape canisters with cannabis oil. She was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February as Russia began its war with Ukraine.

Cherelle had been fighting for the release of Brittney since her arrest at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow.