Bronny James’ High School Season Ends with Loss Against Master P’s Son

Bronny James’ high school basketball career is over.

In California high school hoops action Tuesday, Notre Dame, led by Duke University-bound Caleb Foster, and Master P’s son Mercy Miller, rolled through Sierra Canyon, 80-61.

According to Daily Mail, Foster finished with 28 points, while Miller, who recently committed to the University of Houston, added 18. Notre Dame advances to the CIF Southern California Division 1 state championship game against the Northern California winner, either Granada-Livermore or Salesian-Richmond.

James’ loss came less than 24 hours after he was upgraded to a five-star recruit after being ranked the No. 9 prospect in the class of 2023 by On3. He previously sat at No. 24. For most of James’ high school career, he has been considered a four-star recruit.

However, ESPN has him as the No. 28-ranked prospect in its Top 100 rankings of the 2023 high school class, also grading him as a four-star recruit.

“Even with the brightest of spotlights on him, Bronny continues to grow in his game,” said Jamie Shaw of On3. “He entered Sierra Canyon as a freshman and arguably as the most famous high schooler in sports. This fame has followed him, and even continued to grow. But so has Bronny’s game.”

Earlier this week, James’ father, NBA super-duper star LeBron James, praised his son in a widely-circulated tweet:

“Man Bronny definitely better than some of these cats I’ve been watching on league pass today. Sh*t lightweight hilarious.”

​​Bronny James finished the season averaging 14.2 points, 2.4 assists, and nearly two steals a game. These stats, combined with a serious national schedule, earned him an invite to the McDonald’s All-American Game and the Nike Hoop Summit.

With him being eligible to enter the 2024 NBA draft, as of now, Bronny James is predicted to be the No. 10 pick by the Orlando Magic in a mock 2024 draft.