Brooklyn Couple Allegedly Stole $3M Worth Of Money Orders From A Post Office

A Crown Heights, Brooklyn, USPS worker and her boyfriend got charged with stealing more than $3 million worth of blank money orders, The New York Daily News reported.

Federal prosecutors are saying Jaleesa Wallace, 30, and her co-conspirator boyfriend, Willie Cook, 34, allegedly stole the money orders on Feb. 13 from her Postal Service job at its Utica Avenue branch.

They were arrested on Tuesday.

The branch manager notified the authorities about the missing 10,000 blank postal money orders that were said to be delivered but never entered in the system.