Put a Title on It: Brooklyn Nets Drop Interim Title To Make Jacque Vaughn Official Head Coach

The turmoil surrounding the Brooklyn Nets has been turbulent for the past year.

With the latest announcement, the team may be headed towards some much-needed stability for the borough of Brooklyn. The NBA team recently announced that Jacque Vaughn will take over the reins as head coach for the Brooklyn Nets.

According to NBA.com, Vaughn has been hired to replace the just-fired coach Steve Nash. Vaughn initially took over on an interim basis immediately after Nash’s termination and has now officially been handed the title of head coach.

The development took place after the team flirted with the idea of bringing on suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. Before the Celtics, Udoka was an assistant coach on Nash’s staff in Brooklyn.