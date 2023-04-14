Cleveland Browns Defensive Tackle Perrion Winfrey Arrested For Asssaulting Woman

An NFL player has been arrested for assaulting a woman he was dating.

According to ESPN, a second-year payer for the Cleveland Browns, Perrion Winfrey, who plays the defensive tackle position, was arrested earlier this week on a misdemeanor assault complaint in Texas. The incident took place on Monday, April 10.

The Cleveland Browns organization said through a spokesperson that the team is “aware of the situation and gathering more information.”

Winfrey was accused of grabbing the hand of a woman he was dating, and in doing so, he caused her “bodily injury,” according to Harris County court records. He was arrested and charged with one count of assault at 7 p.m. Monday. He is currently free after posting a $1,000 bond and was told not to have contact with the victim.

The complaint said that the Browns defensive player had “unlawfully, intentionally and knowingly” caused bodily injury to the woman by grabbing and pulling her with his hand. The charge was classified as an “assault of a family member” because the two are allegedly dating.

This latest arrest is not a good look for the Cleveland Brown,s who signed quarterback Deshaun Watson last summer after allegations from 22 women accusing him of sexual misconduct.

Watson missed the 2021-2022 NFL season due to the sexual misconduct allegations by the 22 women who provided massages during his time with the Houston Texans. Nearly two weeks after a grand jury refused to indict him, a second grand jury declined to indict him.

Watson, according to NFL.com, was suspended 11 games and had to pay a $5 million fine for multiple violations of the league’s personal conduct policy.

Last year, in March, Watson agreed to waive his no-trade clause with his previous team, the Houston Texans, to sign a five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns. Based on the allegations from almost two dozen women, the team was widely criticized by fans and the media.