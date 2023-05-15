Byron Donalds Thinks Biden Is Pushing The Nation "Into Default”

Republicans are continuously complaining about President Joe Biden’s plans—or lack thereof, in their opinion.

This time around, The Hill reports Florida’s Republican Rep. Byron Donalds feels Biden is “leading our nation into default” as his colleagues on Capitol Hill are at odds about raising the debt ceiling.

“If Joe Biden brings nothing to the table, if all he does is sit there with his hands in his pockets and not understanding what he has done and actually negotiate, then he is the one leading our nation into default,” Donalds said on Fox news Sunday. “It’s a very sad thing to see.”

For weeks, Biden and the Republican-controlled U.S. House have been negotiating raising America’s debt ceiling. The House voted to raise the debt ceiling in April, according to Florida Politics, but only by a limited amount.

A tweet from Biden said the plan will cut funds from necessary federal programs. “The last thing this country needs is a manufactured crisis,” he tweeted. “But MAGA Republicans are creating exactly that by holding America’s economy hostage—all to try to force cuts to veterans’ benefits, education, health care, and more.”

The last thing this country needs is a manufactured crisis. But MAGA Republicans are creating exactly that by holding America’s economy hostage—all to try to force cuts to veterans’ benefits, education, health care, and more. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 12, 2023

Time is running out as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has given politicians a deadline of June 1 to come up with a concrete plan. Republicans want Democrats to agree to spending cuts before raising the ceiling, however, the White House claims they have no interest in negotiating on those terms and insist that lawmakers issue and pass “clean” debt ceiling, no strings attached.

Donalds, a former financial advisor, feels the Republicans’ proposal is the best bet.

“You’re going to have to curtail spending,” Donalds told Fox News’ Shannon Bream “Joe Biden wants to spend $7 trillion. That’s his budget.”