California Man Arrested After Being Seen Allegedly Eating Severed Human Leg

A California man was arrested after authorities stated that he left the scene of a train accident carrying a severed leg.

According to People, 27-year-old Resendo Tellez was arrested and charged with removing human remains from a location other than a cemetery after being seen allegedly carrying a severed leg in Wasco. Witnesses have stated that the 27-year-old was seen allegedly eating the human leg obtained from the scene of an accident that involved a train.

Tellez was arrested last Friday, March 22, and was also charged with possessing controlled substance paraphernalia and a felony charge related to violating probation. Construction workers in the area reportedly saw him near an Amtrak station while they were laying concrete.

Local 12 cited a construction worker, Jose Ibarra, who witnessed the bizarre act: “I’m not sure from where, but he walked this way and was waving a person’s leg. And he started chewing on it over there, biting it, hitting it against the wall and everything.”