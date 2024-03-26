California Man Arrested After Being Seen Allegedly Eating Severed Human Leg
by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton

March 26, 2024

27-year-old Resendo Tellez was charged with removing human remains from a location other than a cemetery after being seen allegedly carrying a severed leg

A California man was arrested after authorities stated that he left the scene of a train accident carrying a severed leg.

According to People, 27-year-old Resendo Tellez was arrested and charged with removing human remains from a location other than a cemetery after being seen allegedly carrying a severed leg in Wasco. Witnesses have stated that the 27-year-old was seen allegedly eating the human leg obtained from the scene of an accident that involved a train.

Tellez was arrested last Friday, March 22, and was also charged with possessing controlled substance paraphernalia and a felony charge related to violating probation. Construction workers in the area reportedly saw him near an Amtrak station while they were laying concrete.

Local 12 cited a construction worker, Jose Ibarra, who witnessed the bizarre act: “I’m not sure from where, but he walked this way and was waving a person’s leg. And he started chewing on it over there, biting it, hitting it against the wall and everything.”

KGET reported that the leg belonged to a victim who was reportedly hit and killed by a train near the Wasco Amtrak Station.

Residents in the neighborhood state that they know Tellez, who is homeless and was described as ordinary and polite. One of the residents showed the media outlet where the 27-year-old regularly slept, near a liquor store. An employee of Wasco Liquor said that Tellez was a regular customer who visited the store several times a day.

“The guy, his blanket’s right there. He was sleeping in there,” Blas Durán Peralta told the media outlet. “When I heard the police and heard the helicopters in the air, I said something happened. Oh my gosh, something happened.”

A video had been circulating online of Tellez carrying the severed leg.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said that the identity of the victim hasn’t been determined, and they cannot provide additional details on the case right now.


