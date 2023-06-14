Cam’ron Gives Ja Morant Some Real Advice Ahead Of NBA Suspension

In the midst of all his legal woes, at least one person is in Ja Morant’s corner. Cam’ron is offering a word of advice to the troubled NBA star ahead of his expected NBA suspension for showcasing a gun on social media.

The Dipset Rapper had a story for the professional athlete, taking to Instagram to post throwbacks of himself during his college basketball days. Cam’ron had hoop dreams once as well, detailing in the caption of how it all crashed and burned,

“I was on bull sh-t in college. I got kicked out for pistol whipping a nigga. (Which I don’t condone) lucky I had a plan B and C. Ja don’t be me you can’t rap!!! Lol as you can see its a lil blurry but it was still the set.”

Cam’ron has been a prominent defender of Morant amidst his many controversies of the last few months. Most recently, while appearing as a guest host on the It Is What It Is podcast, the 47-year-old called out the strippers in Denver who were seeking apologies from the Grizzlies guard for flashing his gun inside their work establishment.

In his rant, stating how “these b-tches buggin,” he went on to claim a double standard against the 23-year-old that they would not have been so upset had famous rappers, such as Pooh Shiesty or Lil Durk, pulled out a pistol.

Morant’s gun scandal has divided the sports community, as some call his recklessness a danger to himself and the image of the league. However, others like Cam’ron and Lil Wayne, have been reaching out to talk to the talented young man before things escalate any further.

In the meantime, the 2020 Rookie of the Year is awaiting to hear of his lengthy suspension from the NBA for his multiple gun-related incidents.