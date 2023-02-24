Conservative Rabble Rouser Candace Owens Actually Comes to the Defense of Don Lemon

Controversial conservative Candace Owens came to Don Lemon’s defense on her podcast, further heating things up after the CNN host found himself in hot water for ageist comments.

Last week, the CNN This Morning co-host was under fire for making comments deemed misogynistic when he spoke about the latest Republican Presidential candidate, South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley. Lemon said that Haley wants politicians over the age of 75 to submit to competency tests. He stated that he feels Haley, who is 51 years old, isn’t in her prime.

“This whole talk about age makes me uncomfortable,” Lemon said on Feb. 16. “I think it’s the wrong road to go down. She says people, you know, politicians are suddenly not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime. Sorry. When a woman is considered in her prime in her twenties and thirties.”

He doubled down on his thoughts after his co-hosts, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, questioned his thought process. Even though Lemon apologized on Twitter after the controversy, Owens surprisingly sided with Lemon.

On a recent episode on her podcast, Owens stated that the network was making him “take diversity and inclusion courses” due to the comments he said on that show.

“People are gonna force me to actually defend Don Lemon for saying something that simply made sense,” Owens stated. “People are outraged.” “Don Lemon might lose his job. In fact, they’re going to now make him take diversity and inclusion courses. He’s facing all of this pressure because he’s clearly sexist, right?” “I’m sorry, what was wrong with what Don Lemon just said? Is it the part that it happens to be true? It’s not allowed at CNN? Why is everybody acting so offended by the fact that he basically said water is wet?”

She continued to shock us when she actually went after her conservative viewers. She said that if Trump had made the same statement, they would have had no issue with it.

“Here’s the best part about the conservatives that are taking the bait on this, what if Trump had said that?”

“We would have been like, ‘So true, Mr. President,’ because it’s so true.”

“Now all of a sudden, Don Lemon says it and we’re pretending that we need to be hysterical and crying about it. Give me a break. This is going into the category of me wondering whether or not conservatives are accidentally becoming what they hate, right? Are we becoming the snowflakes?”