Cardi B and Offset have joined forces with McDonald’s for a special meal-for-two deal after a commercial just ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl, and it has the backing of the hip-hop couple.

The Cardi B & Offset meal, which becomes available Tuesday on Valentine’s Day for a limited time, includes a cheeseburger with BBQ sauce and large Coke and a Quarter Pounder with Cheese with a large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst, plus a large order of fries and an apple pie. McDonald’s did not release a suggested price for the new meal; it will be determined by individual restaurants and may vary based on location, the company said.

introducing the Cardi B & Offset meal, coming 2.14 pic.twitter.com/5gPR7F0yzu — McDonald’s (@McDonalds) February 12, 2023

“Whether it’s going for a date night or grabbing a bite after late-night studio sessions … I’m always asking Offset to take me to McDonald’s,” Cardi B said in a press release announcing the meal. “And now, Offset and I have a meal named after us! I want all my fans to try it – especially with that BBQ sauce.”

Let me tell you, McDonald’s is date night done right,” Offset said in the release. “It doesn’t have to be all boujee. Get your date, grab some good food, and have fun, that’s it.”

Today (Feb. 12), Cardi B and Offset spoke to Complex about their romance and working together.

“I love working with my wife because we got a legacy to leave behind with our kids,” Offset said to Complex. “He’s really my best friend. We’re each other’s best friends,” Cardi B beams.

Complex also spoke with McDonald’s Chief Marketing Officer Tariq Hassan about working with hip-hop artists.

“We unlocked something with Travis Scott, BTS, and Saweetie, but at their hearts, those were [just] campaigns,” he said to Complex. “What we’ve done since then is we’ve unlocked a strategy [that] goes back to this idea of being [part of] an iconic culture.” He says the company’s pillar of authenticity and awareness of music’s impact led them here. “We’re in the 50-year celebration of rap, and I think that you’re seeing [its influence] not only in rap but even [in] what’s happening with an artist like Bad Bunny; the transcendence of culture and how it shows up in music.”

Cardi B & Offset share the secret sauce to their relationship 🥫 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/duJPgi4Xlc — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) February 12, 2023

Also coming to McDonald’s soon: the Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, both of which return to the menu Feb. 20.