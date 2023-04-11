Cardi B Calls Out ‘Predators’ In Response to Dalai Lama Asking Child to Suck His Tongue

Cardi B made her voice heard after watching the encounter between the Dalai Lami and a little boy he asked to suck his tongue.

The Grammy-winning rapper took to social media on Monday to urge parents to educate their children on how to identify “predators” and instill “boundaries” to ensure their safety.

“This world is full of predators,” Cardi tweeted. “They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children.”

“Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people wit money, power & our churches,” she continued. “Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t allow people to do to them.”

The mother of three, who shares daughter Kulture, 4, and son Wave, 19 months, with Migos rapper, Offset, sent out a second tweet revealing her house rule of “No sleep overs nothing!!!”

Her message came less than a day after the Dalai Lama issued a public apology for a controversial video showing him kissing a young boy and asking the child to suck on his tongue, NBC News reported. Cardi might’ve meant well with her public service announcement, but there were many who criticized her as “the wrong messenger,” considering her 2019 admission of drugging and robbing men who petitioned her for sex during her days working as a stripper in New York City.

As a result, Cardi took to Instagram Live to respond to the critics and double down on her stance against “predators.” She also clarified the difference between “robbing” her past victims and “raping.”

“When it comes to f – – king weird ass predators, and rapists, and pedophiles and s – – t…I don’t play that s – – t,” Cardi began.

“Robbing and raping is two different type of s – – t,” she said of her past admission about adult males, as compared to assaults against children. “So don’t f – -king call me no rapist, don’t call me no f – – king predator.”

“I’m the right messenger ’cause I’m a f – – king mom. I’m a f – – king woman. I’m a girl that as a teenager my body got f – – king abused,” she added.

“Y’all wanna f – – kin’ bring up some s – – t that was happening when I was a stripper…When I’m talking about f – – king kids and when I’m talking about the protection of our kids,” Cardi continued. “Don’t bring up some bulls – – t and don’t call me something that I’m f – – king not.”

After her heated video response, Cardi returned to Twitter to thank her fans for their support despite the criticism she received from others.

“Wow all this support I’m getting at the same time is beautiful,” she tweeted Monday night.

“It was deep in my heart to talk about this cause me and my friend was talkin’ last night and then the Dalai Lama thing happened this morning,”