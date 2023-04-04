Cardi B, Offset and Children to Appear in Baby Shark’s Big Movie!

It looks like a family trip is being taken to the water.

According to Variety, Cardi B, her husband, Offset, and their two children, Kulture and Wave, will make it a family affair when they join the cast of the upcoming animated Nickelodeon feature film Baby Shark’s Big Movie!

The family of four will be featured characters based on a Nickelodeon preschool series, Baby Shark’s Big Show! The animated show started in 2021 on Nickelodeon-branded channels and platforms. The series is now in its second season.

Cardi B will portray Sharki B, while Offset lends his voice as Offshark, Kulture will be heard as Kulture Sharki, and Wave will be Wavey Shark.

The show started on YouTube in November 2015 as Pinkfong Baby Shark. The series became the world’s first video to hit 10 billion views. The show also spawned the #BabySharkChallenge, which helped generate over 1 million cover videos worldwide.

Baby Shark’s Big Show! is co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation and Seoul, Korea-based The Pinkfong Co. and directed by Alan Foreman. It follows Baby Shark and his family as they move to Chomp City, the big city of sharks.

The producers of the upcoming Baby Shark’s Big Movie! The film’s synopsis shows Baby Shark being forced to leave behind the world he loves after his family moves to the big city. He has to adapt to a life without his best friend, William. Baby Shark has to face an evil pop starfish named Stariana. She intends to steal his gift of song to dominate all of the underwater music, so he must break her spell to restore harmony to the seas.

The movie project is slated to be released later this year exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States and then on Paramount+ internationally wherever the service is available.

We are sure that this movie featuring the family of Cardi B and Offset will gain a better response than the recent backlash they received from their McDonald’s collaboration.