Cardi B Shares ‘Spiritual Journey’ of Court-Mandated Community Service on Twitter

Cardi B has embarked on a “spiritual journey” thanks to the court-mandated community service she’s been performing.

The “I Like It” rapper was ordered to community service in September 2022 as part of a plea deal she took in her 2018 strip club brawl case, ET reports. Cardi has been using social media to share updates about her community service with fans, including over the weekend on Twitter.

“Community service has been the best thing that has happened to me,” she wrote. “Almost like a spiritual journey because sometimes I leave these centers in tears.”

“Those people that we leave behind they just need somebody to talk and a lil push and YOU might be able to change their life forever,” she added.

Cardi pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment last year, which resulted in 15 days of court-mandated community service. She was initially indicted on 12 charges that included two felonies.

She’s also ordered to stay away from the two victims she assaulted during the strip club brawl as part of a three-year protection order. Since beginning her community service last month, Cardi has been posting photos of her fashionable looks while also taking accountability for her actions.

“Second day of community service,” she captioned a January post. “Obey the law.”

““On my way to serve some community service time,” another post read. “DONT COMMIT CRIMES!”

“Community service ….I have to do a lot of hours today and I’m very sleepy ……..YOU DO THE CRIME YOU DO THE TIME!!!!!” Cardi tweeted.

“My brains are burning from waking up early ,community service then studio….but I did the crime “I only have myself to blame,” she wrote.

“Community service today till 4pm …..Just cause you famous it don’t mean your special …OBEY THE LAW!,” she tweeted on Tuesday.

One video clip shows the rapper dancing with fans during one of her community service stints.

