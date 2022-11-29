Rapper Cardi B Discloses 'Feeling So Hopeless Trying to Make Offset Happy' After Takeoff's Death

The death of Migos group member, Takeoff, has Cardi B and her husband Offset rightfully distressed.

According to XXL, Cardi opened up in a recently deleted post on Twitter, acknowledging that Takeoff’s death has had a profound impact on her husband and that she’s been “feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy.”

Not only was Offset a group member with the deceased recording artist, but he was also his blood cousin. The three members of Migos grew up under the same roof.

The Bronx-bred Cardi B expressed how it has been for her and her husband after Takeoff was killed at a Houston bowling alley several weeks ago, People reports.

“I know that y’all been seeing my Insta-Stories, and y’all see Offset in and out of my Stories and everything. We living our life normally. But deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy. And I feel like if I talk about the incident, so desensitized, I feel like if we talk about how we really feel, like what muthaf**kas been really going through, y’all would say, ‘Sympathy. Oh, sympathy.’ And we don’t want no sympathy. We ain’t no charity case.” “But, no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy, trying to make him crack a smile. Seeing him randomly cry.” “Seeing him trying to distract his mind. Completely f**king schedule been changing trying to keep up with work after everything he been going through for these past couple of weeks.”

Cardi warned fans and haters alike that she is not playing around with people online because the hurt that they feel is still being processed and she is trying her best to make him happy.

The funeral for the rapper, born Kirshnik Ball, took place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Nov. 11.

According to TMZ, the shooting death of Takeoff happened at the 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston bowling alley. Takeoff was there with his uncle, Quavo, née Quavious Keyate Marshall, celebrating the birthday of Jas Prince on the night of the tragedy.