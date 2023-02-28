1501 Certified Entertainment CEO Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion For ‘Unfortunate’ Fallout

Megan Thee Stallion continues to be vindicated while remaining in seclusion following Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict for shooting her.

The latest foe who appears to be singing a new tune is 1501 Certified Entertainment CEO Carl Crawford. The former major league baseball player brought on Kai “Verse” Tyler to serve as the new president at 1501 while working to revamp his record label’s image.

Part of the rebrand seemingly includes calling a truce with Megan Thee Stallion after a years-long feud with the Grammy-winning rapper.

“Me and Megan, we haven’t talked since 2019,” Crawford told TMZ.

“We’ve been going through, I guess, what you guys see online, and it’s unfortunate because I never wanted to have a situation where I was, you know, going back and forth with her on the internet.”

Crawford blamed social media for instigating his drama with the superstar entertainer.

“I never had any problems with Megan Thee Stallion. It’s just the social media stuff, it turned really, really sour,” he said. “You take this social media part out of it, we don’t have a problem … I’m done with that.”

Megan Thee Stallion signed with 1501 at the start of her rap career. However, things went sour as she accused the label of keeping her bound by a shady contract.

Last August, Megan Thee Stallion filed to have Crawford and J. Prince deposed as part of the lawsuit. She sounded off against the duo on Twitter last year after they accused her of not being from Houston and took credit for launching her career.

“I’m so over these grown ass men trying to take credit away from the work me and my mama put into the beginning of my career,” she tweeted at the time.

Im so over these grown ass men trying to take credit away from the work me and my mama put into the beginning of my career…me and my mom “developed” my career I was already known for free styling and I was already working on Tina snow before I got to 1501. — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 24, 2022

