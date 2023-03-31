Carl Crawford Crowns Megan Thee Stallion As ‘Iconic’ After Their Intense Legal Battle

1501 Certified Entertainment CEO Carl Crawford is singing a new tune despite his ongoing legal battle with Megan Thee Stallion. After calling a truce earlier this year, Crawford hailed his former artist as “iconic.”

On Thursday, Crawford posted an official statement welcoming Megan back to Houston ahead of her throwing the first pitch at the Houston Astros game and headlining the AT&T Block Party as part of the 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival.

“This Friday, 3/31/2023, the Queen of the Hotties and one of the most iconic female artists of our time will be touching down,” he wrote.

“We want the entire Community of Texas to help 1501 Certified Entertainment welcome Queen of the Hotties, Megan Thee Stallion, back to the City of Houston.”

After promoting Megan’s upcoming performance at Houston’s Discovery Park, he boasted about how amazing her stage set will be.

“IF YOU THINK YOU SAW MEG PERFORM BEFORE, THINK AGAIN! Wait till you see her tear down the stage on Friday as she’s gearing up for this New ALBUM, New WORLD TOUR, and New MOTION!” he quipped.

“We look forward to continuing to support our 1501 artist, Megan Thee Stallion, in all of her future endeavors,” Crawford continued before teasing her new projects.

“The 1501 staff is dedicated to a successful and exciting launch of this new project! We would like all of our 1501 supporters to join us in fully welcoming Megan Thee Stallion back home to Texas!” he wrote.

The former MLB player-turned-record-label-honcho concluded his open letter by extending his “full support” to Megan and her Hottie fan club.

“Megan and the Hotties have our full support as we move into this HOT GIRL SPRING & SUMMER 2.0.” he said.

Crawford’s post comes after he officially ended their feud in February and admitted to fueling the drama with his social media antics, TMZ reports.

Megan remains locked in a legal war over a contract dispute with 1501. In December, a Texas judge sided with Megan and declined the record label’s request to claim her 2021 project “Something for Thee Hotties” did not count as an album within her contract terms via Rolling Stone.

Crawford’s latest statement seemingly shows his dedication to making things right with his estranged artist.