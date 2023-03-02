CeCe Winans Declined Whitney Houston’s “I’m Every Woman” Because of It’s ‘Demonic’ Lyrics

Gospel legend CeCe Winans is opening up about when she turned down Whitney Houston’s offer to appear in the iconic “I’m Every Woman” music video due to the song’s “demonic” lyrics.

In a now-viral clip, Winans explains how “when you aim to please God….then a lot of offers that come my way…I don’t even have to think about.”

She then brought up her late friend Whitney Houston. She recalled the R&B superstar asking her to appear in her “I’m Every Woman” video, Houston’s hit 1993 rendition of Chaka Khan’s original 1978 version. Houston tapped several prominent Black women in music to appear in the visuals, including Chaka Khan, TLC, Valerie Simpson, and her mother, Cissy Houston.

To date, the video has garnered over 80 million views on YouTube, and CeCe could’ve been among the music greats featured in the video. But according to Winans, her “Dear sister” Whitney knew she wouldn’t appear in the video but decided to ask anyway.

“I said, ‘You’re absolutely right.’ ‘Cuz it started off with ‘I can cast a spell.’ I’m not singing that,” Winans explained.

The “Mercy Said No” songstress called out the “demonic” lyrics in the classic R&B song and those who the seemingly ungodly lyrics can easily entertain.

“But notice how that message was all wrapped up in a beat, right? Y’all get so hooked up on these beats and it’s like demonic,” she quipped.

“You’re listening to demonic stuff and you’re wondering why you don’t know what’s going on. You can’t listen and look at everything. God says, ‘You’re either for me or against me. You’re either with me, or you’re not.’”

Once the video surfaced online, Winans received mixed reactions from those who disagreed with her religious views on the classic R&B record and those who understood her sentiments.

“I love cece winans but this ain’t it,” one person tweeted.

I love cece winans but this ain’t it . pic.twitter.com/DOuLTnM2B1 — whit (@legendofNippy) February 28, 2023

“Cece Winans is a Christian. This is not at all contradictory in terms of her faith which she’s always been consistent about,” added someone else.

“Her words & actions are totally in line with her Christian beliefs. She ain’t half steppin. She’s keepin it real as a Christian. What’s the issue?

“We are talking about Whitney houston and chaka though. And it’s not meant to be literal,” one user wrote in response.