Celebrate Caribbean Heritage Month with ‘Taste of the Caribbean L.A’

Caribbean Heritage Month honors the rich tapestry of Caribbean culture, celebrating its traditions and contributions to the global society. This dedicated month is a powerful platform for raising awareness, promoting understanding, and fostering a deeper appreciation for the Caribbean diaspora’s diverse existence. During Caribbean Heritage Month, individuals of Caribbean descent go even harder at embracing their roots, celebrating their cultural identity, and sharing their histories. By shining a spotlight on the vibrant customs, cuisine, music, and history of the Caribbean, this month-long acknowledgement not only pays homage to the region’s unique heritage, but also promotes inclusivity and unity among diverse communities. Caribbean Heritage Month reminds us of the lasting legacy and ongoing contributions of the Caribbean diaspora, reinforcing the importance of cultural diversity and the valuable role it plays in shaping our global society and our palates.

Los Angeles, a city renowned for its diverse and vibrant cultural makeup, is often celebrated for its ability to bring together people from all corners of the world through film and food. However, one glaring absence in the city’s cultural mosaic is the representation of Caribbean culture. Despite the significant presence of Caribbean diaspora communities throughout the United States, the lack of Caribbean restaurants, festivals, and dedicated cultural spaces leaves a void in L.A.’s cultural landscape.

Celebrity Chef Bernard James, a 20-year veteran of the culinary and restaurant industry, recently opened “Taste of the Caribbean L.A.” in Hollywood to combat this issue. He has cooked for Kyrie Irving, Akon, Christina Milian, T.I., and Trinidad James, to name a few celebrities. He began cooking with his grandmother, as a child,d and incorporates a lot of her West Indian recipes into his five-star menu.

The cuisine is a blend of African, European, Asian, and indigenous approaches that create a unique fusion of flavors. Like many Caribbean influences, Chef James incorporates innovative remixes of ingredients from the West Indies and food from around the world.

What will separate Taste of the Caribbean L.A. from other restaurants is that it will be the only restaurant in L.A. that has indoor dining until 4 a.m . During the day, the restaurant is open for a high demand of pick-up and delivery app orders. The restaurant will open for dining from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m. and treat diners with live soca music and beloved carnival vibes. BLACK ENTERPRISE spoke with owner and chef Bernard James on the importance of Caribbean heritage in Los Angeles and abroad.

Is this Hollywood location intentional as there are not many Caribbean restaurants, especially ones with dine-in options?

Chef Bernard James: There’s not a lot of Black-owned spots in Hollywood. I set a goal, I saved and got the locations. I came to California in 2008, stayed at the Renaissance and had a restaurant in New York City. When I came to L.A., I was looking for Caribbean food and couldn’t find any. So I put on Facebook in 2013 that I was bringing my NYC restaurant to L.A.. My Hollywood dream.

What was your biggest struggle as a Caribbean immigrant with a passion for all things culinary?

It’s the craziest story, man. I took the first real opportunity to leave the island and make more of myself. I had three contracts for Caribbean Cruise line, and that was my opportunity to leave Guyana to come to U.S. I had $9 in my pocket. When I left, my shoes had holes in them. I was making $150 a week, but it was free living and I got to travel the world.

As not only the owner but also head chef, what’s your #1 go-to dish that you would recommend to customers and family alike?

Everything is excellent, but definitely the jerk salmon! Everyone goes for the chicken but the salmon is a good way to please the pescatarians also.

Caribbean food possesses a unique ability to transcend borders and unite cultures, effortlessly bringing people together. Chef Bernard James is doing exactly that. If you’re in the Los Angeles area, check it out for yourself.