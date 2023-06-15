Celebrate Caribbean Heritage Month with ‘Taste of the Caribbean L.A’

Caribbean Heritage Month honors the rich tapestry of Caribbean culture, celebrating its traditions and contributions to the global society. This dedicated month is a powerful platform for raising awareness, promoting understanding, and fostering a deeper appreciation for the Caribbean diaspora’s diverse existence. During Caribbean Heritage Month, individuals of Caribbean descent go even harder at embracing their roots, celebrating their cultural identity, and sharing their histories.
By shining a spotlight on the vibrant customs, cuisine, music, and history of the Caribbean, this month-long acknowledgement not only pays homage to the region’s unique heritage, but also promotes inclusivity and unity among diverse communities.
Caribbean Heritage Month reminds us of the lasting legacy and ongoing contributions of the Caribbean diaspora, reinforcing the importance of cultural diversity and the valuable role it plays in shaping our global society and our palates.
Los Angeles, a city renowned for its diverse and vibrant cultural makeup, is often celebrated for its ability to bring together people from all corners of the world through film and food. However, one glaring absence in the city’s cultural mosaic is the representation of Caribbean culture. Despite the significant presence of Caribbean diaspora communities throughout the United States, the lack of Caribbean restaurants, festivals, and dedicated cultural spaces leaves a void in L.A.’s cultural landscape.
The cuisine is a blend of African, European, Asian, and indigenous approaches that create a unique fusion of flavors. Like many Caribbean influences, Chef James incorporates innovative remixes of ingredients from the West Indies and food from around the world.
- It’s the craziest story, man. I took the first real opportunity to leave the island and make more of myself. I had three contracts for Caribbean Cruise line, and that was my opportunity to leave Guyana to come to U.S. I had $9 in my pocket. When I left, my shoes had holes in them. I was making $150 a week, but it was free living and I got to travel the world.
As not only the owner but also head chef, what’s your #1 go-to dish that you would recommend to customers and family alike?
Everything is excellent, but definitely the jerk salmon! Everyone goes for the chicken but the salmon is a good way to please the pescatarians also.
Caribbean food possesses a unique ability to transcend borders and unite cultures, effortlessly bringing people together. Chef Bernard James is doing exactly that. If you’re in the Los Angeles area, check it out for yourself.