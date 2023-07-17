‘Brooklyn, We Go Hard’: Jay-Z’s ‘The Book Of Hov’ Exhibit On Display At The Brooklyn Public Library

After the announcement of the New York Public Library releasing library cards celebrating hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, Brooklyn Public Library revealed that it has an exhibition for one of hip-hop’s greatest stars.

Brooklyn Public Library announced an exhibition titled, The Book of HOV. The installation, which Roc Nation created, was done to honor and celebrate the life and work of hip-hop’s richest recording artist, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter.

The Book of HOV features never-before-seen photos, art, and ephemera from the Brooklyn-bred artist’s archives. If you are in the New York City area, you don’t need anything but your presence, as admission is free.

This free, immersive experience is one of the only installations of its scope to be housed in an active public space. It features text, audio, and curation by Roc Nation teams and partners, providing an unparalleled look at Jay-Z’s extraordinary life and career.

The exhibition is on two floors of the Central Library, located at 10 Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn. To find out more about the installation, you can visit thebookofhov.com.

Rolling Stone reported a pre-opening party the night before the exhibition was revealed to the public. “Jigga Man” attended the affair with his wife, Beyoncé, family, and close friends and associates. Other celebrities and notables included the likes of Big Daddy Kane, Alicia Keys, Questlove, DJ Khaled, and more.

Brooklyn Public Library CEO Linda Johnson spoke to Rolling Stone and said the exhibit celebrates one of hip-hop’s greatest emcees.

“JAY-Z’s story is a uniquely Brooklyn story, and it’s a privilege to host this exhibit created as a labor of love by Roc Nation and the people who’ve known and worked with him over the years,” she states. “The Book of Hov and the limited-edition library card will attract new visitors to our branches, many of whom may not be familiar with the wide range of services we offer. Patrons can borrow vinyl records, musical instruments, sheet music, and even make their own music or podcast in our recording studio.”

The Brooklyn Public Library has also announced limited edition releases of 13 Jay-Z-inspired library cards. Each card represents his 13 solo albums. The Library states that anyone who visits other Brooklyn branches can collect all 13 cards starting in August 2023. The cards are now exclusively available at Central Library and Marcy Library.