Wiz Khalifa Embarks On A New Partnership With Private Equity Firm

HarbourView Equity Partners has been making waves lately by acquiring music catalogs.

After it was announced that St. Louis recording artist Nelly sold half of his catalog to HarbourView, the asset management company has agreed to buy select music and publishing assets from Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa.

The multi-platinum-selling, Grammy, and Golden Globe-nominated Khalifa said in a written statement, “Sherrese and HarbourView truly understand the value of music and artistry. We are excited to partner with them as they continue to build a dynamic media company that is in line with the values and goals we all have here at Taylor Gang.”

The financial terms of the agreement were not revealed.

The included assets for the deal include recorded hits that we have come to love, like “Black & Yellow,” “See You Again,” and “The Thrill.” Also included are songs featured on various albums, mixtapes, and projects that have graced hip-hop lovers’ ears.

“Wiz Khalifa has already made a profound impact on culture as a musician, executive, media visionary, and creative force,” said Sherrese Clarke Soares, founder, and CEO of HarbourView. “We celebrate his talent and creativity and are thrilled to welcome him and Taylor Gang to the HarbourView family today.”

HarbourView Equity Partners is a multi-strategy, global investment firm focused on investment opportunities in the entertainment and media space. The company was launched in 2021 and has been obtaining works from a diverse pool of artists and currently possesses more than 20,000 songs.

Khalifa has been building his business portfolio, including his own independent label, management company, and lifestyle brand, under the umbrella of Taylor Gang.

