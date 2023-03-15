Celebrity Stylist Law Roach Cites ‘Politics’ And Lies’ In Retirement Announcement, ‘My Cup Is Empty’

Celebrity stylist Law Roach has officially retired from styling. Roach is best known for styling celebrities such as Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, and many more. He is crediting the “politics and lies” within the industry for his exit.

Roach took to Instagram on Tuesday to make his dramatic exit from celebrity styling.

“My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years,” Law captioned his post.

“Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not!

“The politics , the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out. ❤️❤️❤️,” he wrote in conclusion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw)

Many in the industry sent messages of love and support, encouraging the famed celebrity stylist not to throw in the towel.

“Retire from the drama but not the fashion !!!!! Beauty and creativity always wins !!!!!!!! Love uuuu,” fashion stylist Dena Neustadter Giannini wrote.

“You will always have a home @britishvogue ❤️,” the magazine’s Editor-In-Chief Edward Enninful wrote.

Over on Twitter, fans speculated about the timing of Law’s retirement announcement, with it coming days after cameras captured an awkward moment he had with Zendaya at Milan Fashion Week.

“Is Law Roach still upset about this? Zendaya seemed to help his career,” one fan quipped.

Is Law Roach still upset about this? Zendaya seemed to help his career. pic.twitter.com/mxg3gPZEbY — Sweet Carmel (@SweetCarmel77) March 14, 2023

The video showed Roach walking behind Zendaya at a fashion show, where she took the last front-row seat and pointed for her stylist to sit behind her in the second row. Many have commented on the exchange and wonder if it had anything to do with his sudden retirement announcement.

In addition to Zendaya, Roach has styled for A-list stars who stunned at Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party, including Megan Thee Stallion, Hunter Schafer, and Kerry Washington. Other A-listers he’s worked with include Celine Dion, Priyanka Chopra, and Lindsay Lohan.