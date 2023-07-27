‘Ballin for a Cause’ Jaylen Brown Vows To Use His $300M Contract To Close Boston’s Racial Wealth Gap

Jaylen Brown made history this week when he signed the richest contract in the NBA. The record 5-year, $303.7 million deal is truly unprecedented even by today’s standards, and Brown understands the magnitude of his privilege; now he plans to spread the wealth.

In a press conference for his official signing, the 26-year-old gave insightful remarks on his plan to help close the racial wealth gap in Boston. “I appreciate the investment and the commitment from the Celtics,” Brown said. “That commitment will be felt from me here in Boston on and off the floor.” According to ESPN, his dedication to the city includes reviving “Black Wall Street” in the city that has been historically segregated and often violent toward Black residents. “There’s analytics that support that stimulating the wealth gap is something that could be a betterment for the entire economy,” Brown said. “With the biggest financial deal in NBA history, it makes sense to talk about one, your investment in the community. But two, also the wealth disparity here that nobody wants to talk about. … It’s something we can all improve on.”

The work for Brown started before his current deal through his 7uice Foundation and Bridge Program, the latter of which focuses on promoting science and technology education to underrepresented minority communities in high school. According to ESPN, he hopes that new initiatives will create job growth and resources for sustainable economic growth. Brown knows that a contract of this size and his plans for the city come with a heightened sense of responsibility, which he gladly welcomes. “I look at life as stages and degrees,” he said. “Everything that I went through throughout my career has prepared me for each stage. … I don’t shy away from pressure. I know what the demand is. I know what the expectation level is. And I know the work that is required. Everything about me is about work. So I look at it as just another challenge.”