Chaka Khan Apologizes For Putting Mariah Carey & Mary J. Blige Through The Fire After Viral Comments

Chaka Khan is backtracking on her viral comments regarding Rolling Stone’s 200 Greatest Singers of All Times list.

The 69-year-old took to Instagram to apologize for throwing a shade storm toward fellow songbirds Mariah Carey, Mary J, Blige, and Adele. “Recently, I was asked about a list of the ‘greatest singers of all time,’ and instead of questioning the need for such a list, I was pitted against other artists and I took the bait,” Khan wrote. “As artists, we are unfairly put into ‘boxes,’ ‘categories,’ or on ‘lists.’ Being an artist or musician is not a competition. It’s a gift, for which I am truly grateful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@chakakhan)

The soul singer went viral last week when she sounded off during an episode of Los Angeles Magazine’s The Originals podcast. The show’s host alerted Khan that she was placed at No. 29 on the list. “I didn’t even know what the hell you were talking about, so obviously this don’t mean a great deal to me,” she responded. “These people don’t quantify or validate me in any way.”

After learning about other singer placements, the Chicago native didn’t hold back her words. After finding out Mariah Carey was listed as No. 5, Khan went off. “That must be payola or some sh*t like that,” she said. Things got worse as other singers were named, including Mary J. Blige, who listed four spots before her at 25. “They are blind as a motherf**king bat! They need hearing aids…These must be the children of Helen Keller!”

Her apology sang a different tone. “Empowering all artists is most important because we truly are the architects of change…and change begins within the heart,” Khan continued. “I love you all and God bless.”

When it was announced that Aretha Franklin held the No. 1 spot, she responded, “as she f**king should be!”