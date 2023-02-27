Charles Barkley and Gayle King May Team Up for CNN Primetime Show

Charles Barkley may be lending his talents to another cable network.

In an exclusive discussion with Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Barkley said he is in talks to team up with Gayle King of CBS Mornings for a show on CNN.

“They are trying to pair Gayle King and me,” Barkley said. “We don’t have anything set in stone. I’m only considering it because of my respect for Gayle.”

Barkley recently was rumored to be possibly leaving TNT but then the news broke out that he instead signed a 10-year extension with the cable network, where he’s been a star for more than 20 years. The newly formed alliance, Warner Brothers Discovery, the parent company of TNT and TBS ,rewarded the NBA hall of famer with a 10-year deal that is expected to be well over $100 million and could approach $200 million, according to the New York Post.

CNN is also owned by Warner Brothers Discovery.

“I just want to help the company because obviously, it is a s**t show right now,” Barkley said. “Anything I can do to help.”

If the deal is made and King is on board, it may debut later this year in the fall at the earliest.

The sports announcer is currently getting ready to call the men’s NCAA college basketball tournament next month and then he will resume covering his NBA duties. The playoffs will start after March Madness ends in March.

Barkley said he would love to work with King if everything works out. The two personalities have been friends for many years after the former basketball player was a guest on Oprah Winfrey‘s successful daily talk show. Winfrey and King, of course, have been close friends for years.

“It would be an honor and a privilege to work with Gayle,” Barkley said.